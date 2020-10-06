Ludhiana MC teams visit markets to conduct awareness drive against plastic bags

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:19 IST

As part of the 15-day ‘My waste, my responsibility’ campaign being conducted by the municipal corporation (MC), the teams visited vegetable markets and other retail markets of the city on Tuesday to spread awareness among the residents and shopkeepers to stop using plastic bags.

Apart from raising slogans and holding placards, pledge ceremonies were also organised in the markets. Shopkeepers were told to shun the use of plastic bags and encourage their customers to use cloth bags.

Shopkeepers were advised to keep two dustbins outside their shops for dumping wet and dry waste separately and vendors were told to stop the use of single-use plastic.

Nodal officer, health branch, Ashwani Sahota said that apart from conducting regular cleanliness drives in the city, efforts are also being made to encourage residents to segregate waste at source and home composting. Street vendors were also asked to spread awareness among their customers to shun the use of plastic bags.

The civic body officials have also involved religious organisations in their campaign and announcements are being made in religious places wherein residents are being asked to keep the city clean, segregate waste at their home and opt home compositing to dealing with wet waste.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Plastic bags have already been banned by the state government and challans are also issued by the MC regularly to traders and residents. Residents should also understand their duty to keep the city and environment clean.”