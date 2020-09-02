e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC to form ward-level committees to spread awareness on Covid

Ludhiana MC to form ward-level committees to spread awareness on Covid

The committees led by councillors would also include members of NGOs, the staff of the district health department, religious leaders and some residents of the area

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

After deputing Covid monitors, the municipal corporation (MC) would now constitute committees in every ward for spreading awareness among residents about precautions to be taken to thwart the spread of Covid-19.

The committees led by councillors would also include members of NGOs, the staff of the district health department, religious leaders and some residents of the area. The committees would organise awareness programmes in their respective wards and motivate residents to undergo Covid-19 testing if they have any symptoms. The MC officials said that if required several committees can be formed for a particular ward, but the awareness drives would be conducted at large.

MC secretary, Neeraj Jain said, “The decision to depute committee in every ward has been taken by deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma under Mission Fateh. We are working to form ward-wise committees. We also urge residents to stop believing in rumours.”

top news
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
Metros to resume from Sept 7 but won’t stop at overcrowded stations
Metros to resume from Sept 7 but won’t stop at overcrowded stations
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In