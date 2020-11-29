Ludhiana MC to rope in councillors, MLAs to replicate Indore model of cleanliness

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:08 IST

With an aim to implement the Indore model of solid waste management in the city ahead of Swachh Survekshan-2021, the municipal corporation (MC) committee members who visited Indore, gave a presentation to cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at mayor’s camp office on Sunday.

It was decided to rope in all party councillors and work towards implementing Indore’s model of solid waste management. Soon, the committee members will also give a presentation to councillors and MLAs so that a cleanliness drive could be initiated in their respective wards.

A committee has been formed to look into the working of the A2Z company and the informal sector involved in door-to-door collection of garbage and waste management in the city. The civic body has also been told to implement a ban on plastic carry bags and spread awareness regarding the same.

Ashu said, “Our focus is on solid waste management and we need to involve the public and councillors so that combined efforts can be done to promote cleanliness. The civic body will also be looking into the contracts of the A2Z company so that all the aspects can be covered. Awareness drives/training will also be organised for the informal sector to promote waste segregation at source.”

Earlier in October, the MC delegation comprising councillors Parvinder Lapran, Baljinder Bunti, Pankaj Kaka and councillor Sunita Rani’s son Deepak Sharma and civic body officials including MC secretary Jasdev Sekhon and senior assistant engineer Harpal Aujla went on a three-day visit to Indore to study its solid waste management.

Ludhiana secured 34th rank among 47 cities with over 10 lakh population in Swachh Survekshan 2020, while Indore stood at the first position for the fourth consecutive year.

Presentation on beautification of Buddha Nullah

Director, Ludhiana Smart City Limited, Sanjay Goel and members of NGO Sambhav, Rahul Verma also gave a presentation regarding developing green belts at the banks of Buddha Nullah and improving road infrastructure to deal with traffic chaos.