Home / Cities / Ludhiana police bust gang of honey-trap robbers

Ludhiana police bust gang of honey-trap robbers

Three women arrested; used to rob men on National Highway-44 near Ladhowal after luring them with sex.

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 20:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
On Saturday, following multiple complaints of such robberies, police laid a trap and arrested the three women while they were on the prowl for their next victim.
On Saturday, following multiple complaints of such robberies, police laid a trap and arrested the three women while they were on the prowl for their next victim.
         

The local police have arrested three female members of a gang, who used to rob men on the National Highway-44 near Ladhowal after luring them with sex.

The accused would lure men with offers of sex and take them to obscure bushes along the roadside.

“There, other gang members would threaten the men of implicating them in a sexual assault case and make off with their valuables and other belongings,” said inspector Gopal Krishan, SHO, Salem Tabri police station.

On Saturday, following multiple complaints of such robberies, police laid a trap and arrested the three women while they were on the prowl for their next victim.

As many as six stolen mobile phones and Rs 1,500 in cash was recovered from them.

“The women are aged between 30 and 35 years and separated. They have confessed that they were active on the highway for the past 20 days. Before this, they targeted commuters on the Ludhiana-Delhi road,” the SHO added.

“Amandeep is facing trial in three more criminal cases. A hunt is on to nab the other gang members,” he added.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Salem Tabri police station.

