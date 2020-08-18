e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana Police collect Rs 2.60 crores as fine from lockdown violators

Ludhiana Police collect Rs 2.60 crores as fine from lockdown violators

According to Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal, the city police have issued as many as 56,098 challans to lockdown violators under different violations

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2020 20:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police have collected Rs 2.60 crores as fine from 56,098 violators since lockdown was imposed in the region.

According to Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal, the city police have issued as many as 56,098 challans to lockdown violators under different violations, including not wearing masks, spitting at public places and for not maintaining social distancing.

He said that as many as 53,605 have been challaned for not wearing a mask in public and a fine of Rs 2.52 crores has been collected from them. The police have also registered 301 cases against people for venturing out without wearing masks and arrested 370. For spitting, at public places, a total of 2,196 people have been challaned and Rs 2.26 lakh has been collected as fine from them. Around 256 violators have been challaned for not maintaining social distancing and a fine of Rs 4.96 lakh was collected from them. Apart from it, 191 criminal cases were registered and 250 persons were arrested for not maintaining social distancing.

The police chief added that the Ludhiana Police have registered three FIRs and arrested two persons for violating home quarantine norms. The police have also issued challans to 41 persons and collected a fine of Rs 77,500 for the violation.

He said that five FIRs have been registered and four persons were arrested for inviting more than 30 people in wedding functions. One case has been registered for the gathering of more than 20 people in a bhog ceremony. Besides, 417 criminal cases have been registered and 471 persons have been arrested for violation of night curfew. Over 23 cases have been registered against political parties for organising protests.

