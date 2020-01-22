Ludhiana police summon Moose Wala, Mankirt Aulakh for promoting gun culture

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:03 IST

The Ludhiana police have summoned Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moose Wala and Mankirt Aulakh in connection with a complaint that they promote gun culture and violence through their songs.

The singers have been asked to appear before assistant commissioner of police (ACP, south) Jashandeep Singh Gill on January 24.

Ludhiana-based RTI activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira, who is the complainant in the case, said that promoting gun culture and violence is a violation of Punjab and Haryana High Court order. Khaira had filed a complaint with Ludhiana police commissioner on January 13.

Khaira in his complaint cited a particular video wherein the two are singing an old song (Pakhiyan, pakhiyan) at some gettogether.