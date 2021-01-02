Ludhiana police tighten the noose around sellers of plastic kite strings

cities

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 22:24 IST

Four cases have been registered in different parts of the city against sellers of plastic kite strings, which is banned in the state due to the potential safety hazards.

The first case was registered by the Division Number 6 police, against Daljit Singh of Muradpura, Millar Ganj, after three rolls of plastic strings were recovered from his stationery shop near Dhuri lines. The case against him has been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the second case, Sadar police arrested Sandeep Singh of Manjit Nagar and Paramjit Sharma of Subhash Nagar with 45 rolls of plastic strings. The Sadar police arrested another person in a separate case after 250 rolls were found in his possession. The accused has been identified as Rajit Sharma of Gulchaman Gali. The two cases have been lodged under Section 188 and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, besides Sections 39, 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The Division Number 4 police arrested two persons, identified as Ashish Bahadur Spreta of New Kundanpuri and Abu Talib of New Kundanpuri, and recovered 10 rolls of banned kite strings from their possession. They have been charged for disobedience to order promulgated by public servant and endangering the life and safety of others.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that he has instructed all police stations to add sections of the Wildlife Act against the violators.

Know the punishment

Under Section 188 of the IPC, a convict shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with a fine which may extend to Rs 1, 000, or with both.

Under Section 336 of IPC, a convict shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to Rs 250, or with both.

Sections 35 and 51 of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 are punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine which may extend to Rs 25,000 or with both.