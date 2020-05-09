Ludhiana police to launch helpline for cops in stress

cities

To help cops beat the stress amid extended working hours in view of curfew to control the Covid-19 outbreak, the Ludhiana police will be starting a helpline where cops can speak to psychologists and receive counselling. The helpline would be formally launched on Monday.

At least 4,000 police personnel have been on continuous curfew duty since March 23 and most of them have been clocking 12 to 15 hours a day, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Akhil Chaudhary said.

“The psychologist will communicate to police personnel over phone, WhatsApp, social networking sites and give tips on how to maintain their mental health. The psychologists would also hold sessions for police personnel,” he added. Locals can also seek help on this number.