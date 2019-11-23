Ludhiana: PPCB offers solution for dung disposal, dairy owners say not enough

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 23:12 IST

While the municipal corporation (MC) and dairy owners of Tajpur Road and Haibowal dairy complexes were struggling to find a solution for cow dung disposal into the Buddha Nullah, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) came up with a proposal to implement dewatering and briquetting technique, which converts cow dung into fuel for dyeing industry.

The Tajpur Road dairy owners, however, said the technique had several flaws and asked the authorities to work on bio-CNG plant project, which is hanging fire for five years.

The officials of PPCB, MC and gaurakshini sabha even demonstrated the process of dewatering and briquetting on the Tibba Road gaushala on Saturday morning. Under this technique, two machines are used to reduce the moisture content in the dung before converting it into briquettes (compressed blocks), which could be used as fuel at industrial units.

PPCB superintending engineer Sandeep Behl said it was an effective technique, which the dairy owners should adopt. Behl said it was the responsibility of dairy owners to deal with the waste, but the authorities were offering a solution.

The gaurakshini sabha has assured that they would provide land to dairy owners on Tibba Road, where a plant could be set up. Even social workers in the city are ready to help the dairy owners in purchasing the machinery. But, the owners will have to transport their waste to the designated place.

The dairy owners have been asked to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Behl said.

President of Tajpur Road dairy complex association, DS Oberoi, said they already knew the technique, but there still were many issues, primary being the transportation. Oberoi said a bio-CNG plant can work as a permanent solution, but that project was in limbo. “The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (Glada) had in 2014 transferred 2.5 acres of land to Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), but the plant has still not been set up. Many dairy owners are closing their units due to new rules and policies, but the authorities have failed to pay heed to our problems,” he added.

However, Behl said MC and PEDA were working to set up the plant and a separate ETP was also under construction. “But it will take some time as we need to follow the procedure. For the meantime, dairy owners need to settle with this temporary solution,” he added.

Oberoi said a meeting of dairy owners has been scheduled for Sunday wherein they would take final decision regarding the project. MC officials said a resolution for installation of bio-CNG plant would be discussed in the meeting of F&CC on Monday.

DYEING INDUSTRY EXTENDS SUPPORT

President of Punjab Dyers Association, Ashok Makkar, said they would purchase the briquettes from dairy owners.

Meanwhile, as per PPCB officials, the biological oxygen demand (BOD) in Buddha Nullah increased exponentially at the points where dairy waste was being dumped. In the samples collected around six months ago, the BOD level at Haibowal complex had crossed 1800 mark, while the figure was 1500 at Tajpur Road complex. The level should be below 50.