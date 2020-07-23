e-paper
Ludhiana records 120 infections in highest single-day spike, cases now 2,170

Two women undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city succumbed to the disease on Thursday.

cities Updated: Jul 23, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The district reported over 100 cases for the second consecutive day, as 104 cases were detected here on Wednesday. (Representational photo)
         

The district on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike with 120 Covid-19 cases, taking the toll to 2,170.

Though 131 fresh cases were detected here on Thursday, 11 belonged to other districts/states. Among these were two women — an 80-year-old Jalandhar resident and 73-year-old from Patiala — who succumbed to the disease at the SPS Hospital in Ludhiana.

The district reported over 100 cases for the second consecutive day, as 104 cases were detected here on Wednesday.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “The total number of Covid-19 cases so far has gone up to 2,170, while 50 patients have succumbed to the disease in the district. Active cases in the district are 679. With two deaths of patients from other districts reported on Thursday, 36 patients from other districts/states have died in the district due to the disease.”

SENIOR CONG LEADER TESTS POSITIVE

Senior Congress leader and Atam Nagar constituency in-charge Kamaljit Singh Karwal tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday evening.

Karwal said, “I might have contracted the disease while dealing with the public as several people come to me with their grievances. My family members and driver will also get their samples tested.”

Earlier, two Congress councillors — Rakesh Prashar (ward number 64) and Manpreet Grewal (ward number 88) — and senior BJP leader Gurdev Sharma Debi had contracted the infection in the city. Eight relatives of Prashar had also tested positive for Covid-19.

