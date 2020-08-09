e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana records 224 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Ludhiana records 224 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths

The number of Covid-19 cases reported in the district so far is 5,032 and the death toll 168

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

With 224 fresh cases and 10 deaths being reported on Sunday, Ludhiana seems to be getting no relief from Covid-19.

The number of Covid-19 cases reported in the district so far is 5,032 and the death toll 168.

This is the third consecutive day, the city has witnessed over 10 Covid-19 deaths in a single day.

The fatalities include a 19-year-old woman who tried to escape the Covid Care Centre of Civil Hospital by jumping off the first floor of the building on August 7. She died at Dayanand Medical College (DMC).

Confirming this, medical superintendent of DMCH, Dr Ashwani Chaudhary said that the patient died of heart blockage on Sunday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga who has sought a report in the matter, said, “The woman was suffering from depression and was admitted at PGIMER, Chandigarh. She was tested Covid-19 positive and was admitted to a government hospital in Samrala and later referred to Covid Care Center at civil hospital Ludhiana. She was later taken to DMCH on August 7, where she died today.”

Other fatalities include a 53-year-old man from Guru Arhan Dev Nagar, a 65- year- old man from Dhandra road, a 50-year-old woman from Model Town, 64- year- old man from Subash Nagar, 54-year-old man from Jawaddi, a 50-year-old woman from Sant Street Civil Line, a 46-year-old woman from Tibba Road, an 81-year-old man from Durgi and a 60-year-old woman from Mohalla Jagdish Nagar.

Those who tested positive include eight healthcare workers, nine police personnel, one undertrial, five pregnant women and others.

Sharing details deputy commissioner said that there are 1,696 active cases in the district.

He said that sincere efforts are being made to keep people safe from Covid-19. He said that a total of 246 patients (224 from Ludhiana district and 22 from other states/districts) have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

top news
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In