Ludhiana records 224 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:19 IST

With 224 fresh cases and 10 deaths being reported on Sunday, Ludhiana seems to be getting no relief from Covid-19.

The number of Covid-19 cases reported in the district so far is 5,032 and the death toll 168.

This is the third consecutive day, the city has witnessed over 10 Covid-19 deaths in a single day.

The fatalities include a 19-year-old woman who tried to escape the Covid Care Centre of Civil Hospital by jumping off the first floor of the building on August 7. She died at Dayanand Medical College (DMC).

Confirming this, medical superintendent of DMCH, Dr Ashwani Chaudhary said that the patient died of heart blockage on Sunday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga who has sought a report in the matter, said, “The woman was suffering from depression and was admitted at PGIMER, Chandigarh. She was tested Covid-19 positive and was admitted to a government hospital in Samrala and later referred to Covid Care Center at civil hospital Ludhiana. She was later taken to DMCH on August 7, where she died today.”

Other fatalities include a 53-year-old man from Guru Arhan Dev Nagar, a 65- year- old man from Dhandra road, a 50-year-old woman from Model Town, 64- year- old man from Subash Nagar, 54-year-old man from Jawaddi, a 50-year-old woman from Sant Street Civil Line, a 46-year-old woman from Tibba Road, an 81-year-old man from Durgi and a 60-year-old woman from Mohalla Jagdish Nagar.

Those who tested positive include eight healthcare workers, nine police personnel, one undertrial, five pregnant women and others.

Sharing details deputy commissioner said that there are 1,696 active cases in the district.

He said that sincere efforts are being made to keep people safe from Covid-19. He said that a total of 246 patients (224 from Ludhiana district and 22 from other states/districts) have tested positive in the last 24 hours.