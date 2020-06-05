e-paper
Ludhiana reports nine more active Covid-19 cases, total count 235

Ludhiana reports nine more active Covid-19 cases, total count 235

Of the total Covid-19 cases, 160 patients have been discharged, registering a recovery rate of 68.85%; there are now 72 active cases

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga, confirming that nine more cases were reported in the city, said the 26-year-old pregnant woman hails from Kuldeep Nagar, Rahon Road.
Nine more people, including four women, one of them pregnant, and a 12-year-old boy, were tested Covid-19 positive here on Friday evening.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga, confirming that nine more cases were reported in the city, said the 26-year-old pregnant woman hails from Kuldeep Nagar, Rahon Road. She had mild symptoms of the virus, he added.

A 12-year-boy and his 36-year-old woman, both from SAS Nagar, located behind Sangeet Cinema, are brother and mother respectively of the Covid-19 patient, who is admitted to Rajendra Hospital in Patiala.

A 40-year-old woman, a resident of Prem Nagar, who has returned from Rajasthan, tested positive of Covid-19 following a mandatory test.

While 61-year-old husband, 31-year-old daughter and 28-year-old son of a woman from Ishwar Nagar near Gill Road, undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, were also tested coronavirus positive.

Two men, 42 and 50, who are relatives of a positive pregnant woman of Prem Nagar, were also tested positive. Both of them are asymptomatic.

The district now has a total of 235 Covid-19 cases, of which 160 patients have been discharged, registering a recovery rate of 68.85%.

As many as nine patients have died, a fatality rate of 3.82%. This leaves 72 active cases.

