Ludhiana residents take to streets over sewer water accumulation on Rahon Road

cities

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:52 IST

Irked by the clogging of drains and accumulation of sewer water at Rahon Road and nearby areas for the past three months, residents of Jain Colony, Sarwan Park Colony and Bhagya Homes staged a protest against the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) and area councillor Ravinder Kaur on Friday.

Due to this, traffic movement on Rahon Road also got disrupted for around half an hour, following which police and MC officials reached the spot to pacify the protesters.

The residents raised a hue and cry over the prevailing unhygienic conditions on the main road and nearby residential areas.

During the protest, they raised placards which stated that the civic body’s apathy had turned Rahon Road into a beach. The protesters said the tall claims made regarding the Swachhta Abhiyan in the city had fallen flat as they were left to live under pathetic conditions.

Residents including Milkha Singh Khaira, Romi Jain, Rajinder Singh, Vishal Behl, among others, said that due to the sewer water accumulation in the streets of residential areas, they are unable to step out of their homes. Several complaints have been submitted to the authorities and the councillor, but to no avail, they rued.

Khaira, who is a resident of Jain Colony, said, “Due to the lackadaisical approach of the municipal authorities, filthy sewer water has accumulated in our streets and vacant plots. This has produced stench in the entire colony. These conditions have been prevailing for the past three months. The project to install new sewer lines at Rahon Road is also going on at a slow pace and the potholes on the stretch only add to commuters’ woes.”

Despite repeated attempts, MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh remained unavailable for comments.

However, area councillor Ravinder Kaur said, “The work to install new sewer lines in the area would be completed within 10 days and the problem of sewer water accumulation would be resolved. Traffic police had dumped soil in an under-construction manhole near Basti Jodhewal chowk a few days back, due to which the project got delayed.”