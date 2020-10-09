e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Row erupts over UCPMA membership fee

Ludhiana: Row erupts over UCPMA membership fee

Janta Nagar small-scale manufacturers association alleged that the UCPMA had arbitrarily hiked the fee from Rs 5,100 to Rs 11,800

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A section of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) is up in arms, alleging an increase in the membership fee of the body.

Janta Nagar small-scale manufacturers association (JNSSMA) alleged that the UCPMA had arbitrarily hiked the fee from Rs 5,100 to Rs 11,800. They further alleged that the fee of the membership form had also been increased to Rs 1,000, which was earlier free of cost.

The matter had come to light when an industrialist went to the UCPMA office to get a membership.

JNSSMA president Jaswinder Singh Thukral said, “This way the small manufacturers, who actually require the services of the association, would not be able to become members and the control of the association will ultimately shift to the big manufacturers.”

When contacted, UCPMA president DS Chawla, however, said, “The decision to increase the fee was rolled back on October 6 after the association had received a representation from the members who believed that small manufacturers would not be able to pay Rs 11,800. Only Rs 5,000 is charged as the membership fee from new members now and Rs 1,000 for the form. The decision has been taken by all the office bearers and not by an individual.”

The official letter of the association stated that the membership fee has been reduced to Rs 5,000 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

top news
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
RR vs DC live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
RR vs DC live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Dems move bill seeking removal of Trump’s powers on medical grounds
Dems move bill seeking removal of Trump’s powers on medical grounds
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In