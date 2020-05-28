Ludhiana’s Arya College organises webinar on tools of e-learning

cities

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:45 IST

A webinar on tools of e-learning was organised at Arya College, Ludhiana, by its internal quality assessment cell (IQAC) on Wednesday.

In her inaugural address, principal Savita Uppal assured the students and their parents that the college will continue to impart education through new tools in addition to the traditional classroom teaching.

Coordinator Suksham Ahluwalia highlighted the need to adopt online teaching-learning techniques amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other speakers included Kumud Chawla, who spoke on Swayam, and Mamta Ratra, who gave a presentation on online encyclopaedias. Rama Bansal and Sonia Uppal talked about digital library and e-pathshala, respectively. The coordinator rounded off the session with a brief outline of the e-learning channel run by the college on YouTube.