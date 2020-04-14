e-paper
Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
Ludhiana's CMCH resumes its OPD services

Ludhiana’s CMCH resumes its OPD services

Had been closed since March 24 in wake of the lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 20:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
After remaining closed for almost three weeks in wake of the lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the outpatient department (OPD) services of all specialties at the Christian Medical College and Hospital resumed on Tuesday. The hospital will be screening all patients and their attendants at the entrance itself and anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus will be immediately taken to the flu-OPD. The hospital has separated the Covid-19 ward from emergency but patients have been advised to take all necessary precautions such as wearing masks and gloves and maintaining proper social distance from others. For inquiries, patients can contact: 0161 2115203 or 0161 2115000.

