Ludhiana’s CMCH resumes its OPD services

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 20:15 IST

After remaining closed for almost three weeks in wake of the lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the outpatient department (OPD) services of all specialties at the Christian Medical College and Hospital resumed on Tuesday. The hospital will be screening all patients and their attendants at the entrance itself and anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus will be immediately taken to the flu-OPD. The hospital has separated the Covid-19 ward from emergency but patients have been advised to take all necessary precautions such as wearing masks and gloves and maintaining proper social distance from others. For inquiries, patients can contact: 0161 2115203 or 0161 2115000.