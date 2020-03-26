e-paper
Ludhiana sanitation workers seek 'Safai Sainik' tag

Ludhiana sanitation workers seek ‘Safai Sainik’ tag

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Safai karamchari body of municipal corporation (MC), Ludhiana, submitted a memorandum to the chairman of Punjab Safai Karamchari Commission on Thursday demanding the status of ‘Safai Sainik’ and free medical check-up facilities. They also demanded safety kits including gloves, sanitisers and shoes.

“As a soldier is performing his duty on the border and protecting the country, similarly, we are protecting the residents by collecting the garbage from their houses. Therefore, we should be given the status of ‘Safai Sainik’ and provided with all the benefits,” said Ashwani Sahota, director of Bhartiya Valmiki Dharam Samaj Bhavadhas Bharat.

Sahota said, “The safai karamcharis and their families should be provided free medical check-up facilities and the women employees should be given a leave so that they can take care of their family during the curfew.”

He also demanded a ₹10 lakh life insurance and health insurance cover for all the workers, whether they are permanent or contractual employees.

“The salaries should be given timely so that the workers can buy the essential commodities for their family,” he added.

Geja Ram Valmiki, chairman of Punjab Safai Karamchari Commission, said, “The memorandum will be forwarded to the chief secretary Punjab and the chief minister.”

“All the safai karamcharis should carry their identity cards with them while they are on duty. I had conducted a meeting with the police chief, asking him to be considerate towards the workers during the curfew as they are on duty,” he added.

