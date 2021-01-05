Ludhiana: School heads, teachers told to achieve 100% results

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 22:36 IST

Government schools across the district have been directed to achieve 100% results and pay extra attention to students of Classes 10 and 12 who have scored below 40% in exams conducted in December last year.

Education secretary, Krishan Kumar issued these instructions under Mission Shat Pratishat 2021 while addressing education officers, principals, teachers through the receive-only terminal (ROT).

Kumar directed school teachers and heads to focus on three objectives—100% results in Classes 10 and 12, concentrate on students scoring above 90% to make them feature in the provisional merit list and average students should score above 60% marks in the finals.

School heads were also told to ensure that they have the analysis of the results of the Final Punjab Achievement Survey and examination held in December 2020. Principals will monitor the performance of students scoring between 20% to 40% marks in the December exam. Teachers will identify topics for below-average students, average and meritorious students, and prepare question banks to help them clear the final exams.

Kumar said, “School heads will maintain a record of meritorious students of board classes and keep interacting with them. Subject teachers can hold extra classes and send their pictures and videos which will be uploaded on the Facebook page of the school education department to motivate other teachers.”

As the state education department has been receiving suggestions from parents to reopen schools for Class 8 students, Kumar said, “We have written to the state government to take further decision on the matter.”

Kumar asked teachers and school heads to take classes without any stress. He said, “Two months have been left for the final board examinations and teachers must focus on students’ performance so that every student appearing could clear the exam. The subject teachers should also devote equal time to students of Classes 7 and 9.”

Pre-boards to be held in mid-February

The education secretary while addressing the heads and teachers stated that the pre-board exams will start from mid-February and the date sheet will be released soon.

Coaching for NTSE, NMMS to start soon

Kumar said the coaching classes to prepare students of Class 8 and 10 for various scholarship exams will be started from the new academic session. Last year, 25 students from the district cleared the National Talent Search Examination.