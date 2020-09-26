e-paper
Ludhiana sees six more deaths, 172 new infections

Ludhiana sees six more deaths, 172 new infections

15, 355 patients (88.59%) have already recovered from the virus

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Six persons succumbed to Covid-19 while 172 fresh infections were detected in the district on Saturday. The district’s cumulative count of cases has now gone up to 17, 331 while the toll stands at 708.

Besides, 15, 355 patients (88.59%) have already recovered from the virus. The number of active cases stands at 1, 265.

The fresh cases include 15 contacts of positive patients, three patients from the outpatient department of different hospitals, 86 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illnesses, six police personnel and five healthcare workers among others.

The deceased include a 63-year-old female from Kot Mangal Singh area, a 43-year-old female from Sandhu Nagar, a 53-year-old male from Kot Mangal Singh area, a 63-year-old male from Model Town Extension, a 62-year-old male from Jhammat village and a 62-year-old male from Daresi road.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma said the number recoveries is increasing with each passing day. Besides the 172 residents of Ludhiana, 37 persons hailing from other states and districts also tested positive here in the last 24 hours, the DC revealed.

He added that as 3, 530 samples were sent for testing on Saturday.

