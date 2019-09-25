Ludhiana smart city: CEO asks MC to monitor LED streetlights project

cities

Sep 25, 2019

Following a row over non-functional LED streetlights during the General House meeting of the municipal corporation (MC) held here on Monday, the Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) has asked the civic body to monitor the streetlights project.

During the meeting, councillors had slammed chief executive officer (CEO) of the LSCL, Sanyam Aggarwal, over non-functional streetlights and demanded that the MC should take over the project from the LSCL. The councillors, including Congress councillors Jai Prakash and Mamta Ashu, demanded action against the CEO. Ashu also said penalties should be imposed on the company as it had failed to complete the project within the deadline, May 9.

The CEO has wrote a letter to MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar on Wednesday asked her to take over monitor the project.

The CEO, however, stated it was always the responsibility of the MC to take up the project in the city and the LSCL's work restricted to selecting a contractor for the project.

An official, requesting anonymity, said, “The MC does not have suitable staff to monitor the street lights project due to which the MC might again face problems of non-functional lights. The CEO of LSCL-cum-additional commissioner of MC, Sanyam Aggarwal, was offended by remarks of councillors during the House meeting, due to which he has handed over the project to the MC.”

Aggarwal said, “The step has not been taken due to any tussle but, as per the contract, it is the duty of the MC to monitor the project. The LSCL has already selected the contractor to take up the project. Now, the LSCL has asked the MC to monitor the project.”

Despite attempts made to reach MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar, she was not available for comments.

The project worth ₹44.3 crore is being implemented under the Smart City Mission in a shared savings model under which the company will make its own investment, implement and operate the project for the contract duration of around 8 years, including the installation period. Under this project, over 1.5 lakh old streetlights are to be replaced with LED streetlights.

