Home / Cities / Ludhiana Smart City Limited CEO holds review meeting

Ludhiana Smart City Limited CEO holds review meeting

Currently, as many as 10 projects are underway

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
MC officials during a meeting at the civic body’s Zone-D office in Ludhiana on Thursday.
MC officials during a meeting at the civic body’s Zone-D office in Ludhiana on Thursday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal, municipal corporation commissioner and CEO, Ludhiana Smart City Limited, chaired a meeting held to review the progress of different projects under Smart City Mission at the Zone D- MC office on Thursday.

Currently, as many as 10 projects are underway. The main projects include, RoB-RuB across Pakhowal Rail Road Crossing, retrofitting of Sarabha Nagar Market, development of Malhar Road as Smart Road, Sidhwan Canal waterfront (Phase I), carcass utilisation plant, and canal-based water supply project for ABD Area.

Apart from this, the letters of award for three projects, namely, Sidhwan Canal waterfront (Phase 2), chain link fencing along Buddha Nullah, and civil works for the installation of compactors at 22 locations across the city, have been issued and, work will commence on all three within this month. The cost of these projects is Rs 32 crore and, they have been undertaken to curb water pollution and improve the sanitation facilities in the city.

The letters of award for RGBW lighting under the bridge on southern bypass along Sidhwan canal, façade lighting at Zone D MC office, procurement of machinery for C&D waste, and equipment for firefighting, will be issued shortly.

