e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Social activists plant saplings in potholes to protest dilapidated roads

Ludhiana: Social activists plant saplings in potholes to protest dilapidated roads

The residents rued that there are potholes on every main road of the city but the civic body has turned a blind eye towards them

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Social activists planting saplings in potholes near Phullanwal Chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Social activists planting saplings in potholes near Phullanwal Chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday.(HT Photo)
         

In a symbolic protest against the municipal corporation (MC) authorities over failure to deal with pothole menace, social activists on Saturday by planted saplings in the potholes near Phullanwal Chowk.

The residents rued that there are potholes on every main road of the city but the civic body has turned a blind eye towards them.

Accidents are taking place daily but it seems like the authorities are least concerned about the residents’ lives, they said.

Social activists Ritesh Raja and Pushpinder Hora said, “The residents of the area have filed several complaints but the roads have yet not been repaired. We have started planting saplings in the potholes to draw commuters’ attention to them and prevent accidents.”

Raja said that they have been receiving similar complaints from other areas of the city as well.

Such protests will be held in areas including, Haibowal and Dugri, in the coming days, he added.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said, “The repair work got delayed due to monsoons. I have already directed the MC officials to commence the development and repair work on city roads. If the weather conditions remained favorable, the work will begin after September 15.”

top news
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Donald Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House
Donald Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In