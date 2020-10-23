e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Students from 19 blocks take part in quiz contest

Ludhiana: Students from 19 blocks take part in quiz contest

The winners will participate in a district-level quiz competition which will be held online on October 24 for students of Classes 6 to 8 and Classes 9 and 10 on October 26.

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Students of Classes 9 and 10 studying at government schools participated in the online block-level quiz competition conducted by the district and block mentors on Friday.

In the competition, questions related to English, social studies, science and mathematics were asked. The questions that were asked during the quiz were from the syllabus covered by teachers till October 10.

From Mangat 1 block, a team of two students— Jyoti of Class 9 and Muskaan of Class 10— bagged the first position. The second position in the block was bagged by students of Government Model Senior Secondary School and Punjab Agricultural University and students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar, came third.

District mentor of English and social studies, Subodh Kumar, said, “The response from students was overwhelming and this will further boost their confidence. All the block mentors are coordinating with teachers and students and making consistent efforts to make maximum students participate in the quiz contest.”

The winners will participate in a district-level quiz competition which will be held online on October 24 for students of Classes 6 to 8 and Classes 9 and 10 on October 26.

top news
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Ishan, de Kock guide MI to 10-wicket win
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Ishan, de Kock guide MI to 10-wicket win
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine gets nod for Phase 3 trial. Here’s how
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine gets nod for Phase 3 trial. Here’s how
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In