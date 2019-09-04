Ludhiana teacher killed in hit-and-run accident

cities

A 27-year-old college lecturer was killed and her brother was injured after a tractor trolley hit their motorcycle in Jagraon on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sharanjit Kaur of Raowal village, Jagraon. She worked at Jagat Sewak Khalsa College in Mehna, Moga. She had recently got engaged to a Barnala man, and was going to get married on September 17.

Though the tractor driver, Balinder of Shergarh village, Haryana, initially fled from the accident spot in his vehicle, he was arrested later.

Kaur’s brother Inderjit Singh told the police that on Tuesday morning, he and Kaur were headed to the Jagraon bus stand to help her board a bus to college. On their way, a tractor trolley moving on the wrong side of the road hit their motorcycle, throwing them on the road. Before they could react, Kaur was crushed under a tyre of the tractor.

The brother-sister duo was rushed to the civil hospital, where Kaur was declared dead, and Inderjit was discharged after treatment for his minor injuries.

ASI Ramji Das at Sadar Jagraon police station, said after the accident, the tractor driver managed to flee, but police arrested him from a checkpoint.

He was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

