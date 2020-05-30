Ludhiana teen’s murder solved with arrest of one

cities

Updated: May 30, 2020 02:47 IST

The murder case of a 19-year-old Janakpuri resident, who tested Covid-19 positive posthumously, has been solved with the arrest of another teen.

The accused, Rajwinder Singh alias Raja, 19, of Manjit Nagar, said that on May 13, he had intercepted the victim, Karan Chaudhary, with an intention to rob him. But Karan resisted following which the accused attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurcharanjit Singh, in-charge at bus stand police post, said that during investigation, they found that Raja had been seen near the crime spot a few minutes before the incident following which, they started zeroing-in on him. On Thursday night, they managed to nab him and also recovered the murder weapon from his possession.

The ASI added that as the victim was found positive for the virus posthumously, the accused’s samples were taken for testing right after his arrest. A case of murder has been registered, he added.