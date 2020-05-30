e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana teen’s murder solved with arrest of one

Ludhiana teen’s murder solved with arrest of one

The accused, in a robbery bid, had attacked the teen with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot.

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 02:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused had intercepted the victim with an intention to rob him.
The accused had intercepted the victim with an intention to rob him.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The murder case of a 19-year-old Janakpuri resident, who tested Covid-19 positive posthumously, has been solved with the arrest of another teen.

The accused, Rajwinder Singh alias Raja, 19, of Manjit Nagar, said that on May 13, he had intercepted the victim, Karan Chaudhary, with an intention to rob him. But Karan resisted following which the accused attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurcharanjit Singh, in-charge at bus stand police post, said that during investigation, they found that Raja had been seen near the crime spot a few minutes before the incident following which, they started zeroing-in on him. On Thursday night, they managed to nab him and also recovered the murder weapon from his possession.

The ASI added that as the victim was found positive for the virus posthumously, the accused’s samples were taken for testing right after his arrest. A case of murder has been registered, he added.

top news
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In