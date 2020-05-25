Ludhiana university develops contactless automatic sanitiser dispenser

cities

CT University (CTU), Ludhiana, under the flagship of research and innovation centre for excellence (RICE) has developed an in-house contactless automatic sanitiser dispenser.

COSTS LESS THAN Rs 2,500

Research and development engineer Jaspreet Singh said, “The automatic dispenser senses a hand using an infrared (IR)-based sensor and then a powerful direct current motor pump actuates and the nozzle ejects a fine mist of sanitiser over the hands. It sprays the sanitiser uniformly over the hand and consume five-time less sanitiser than the manual one. The overall cost of the machine is less than Rs 2,500.”

CTU managing director Harsh Sadawarti said the device can be installed in various schools, universities and shopping malls where public crowd is more.