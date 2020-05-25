e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana university develops contactless automatic sanitiser dispenser

Ludhiana university develops contactless automatic sanitiser dispenser

The automatic dispenser senses a hand using an infrared-based sensor and then a powerful direct current motor pump actuates and the nozzle ejects a fine mist of sanitiser over the hands

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 19:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The overall cost of the machine is less than Rs 2,500.
The overall cost of the machine is less than Rs 2,500.(HT Photo)
         

CT University (CTU), Ludhiana, under the flagship of research and innovation centre for excellence (RICE) has developed an in-house contactless automatic sanitiser dispenser.

COSTS LESS THAN Rs 2,500

Research and development engineer Jaspreet Singh said, “The automatic dispenser senses a hand using an infrared (IR)-based sensor and then a powerful direct current motor pump actuates and the nozzle ejects a fine mist of sanitiser over the hands. It sprays the sanitiser uniformly over the hand and consume five-time less sanitiser than the manual one. The overall cost of the machine is less than Rs 2,500.”

CTU managing director Harsh Sadawarti said the device can be installed in various schools, universities and shopping malls where public crowd is more.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In