e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana vet varsity organises e-brainstorming session for dairy farmers

Ludhiana vet varsity organises e-brainstorming session for dairy farmers

This session was part of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana project titled ‘Enhancing profitability of farmers through value addition and entrepreneurship development’.

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A screen grab of the online session organised by the vet varsity on Friday.
A screen grab of the online session organised by the vet varsity on Friday. (HT Photo)
         

A national online brainstorming session on ‘Pre-Mid-Post Covid-19 Challenges of Dairy Farmers/ Entrepreneurs’ was organised by the dairy technology department of College of Dairy Science and Technology at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Gadvasu), here on Friday.

This session was part of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana project titled ‘Enhancing profitability of farmers through value addition and entrepreneurship development’.

It was organised under the leadership of research director Dr JPS Gill, and college dean Dr SK Uppal.

Total 16 farmers from four states, including Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, and nine subject matter specialists from Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Gujarat attended the session.

The session began with an introductory address by dairy technology and organising secretary head Dr S Sivakumar. The discussions were coordinated by Dr Sunil Kumar, Dr Rekha Chawla and Venus Bansal.

The dairy farmers also asked their queries related to manufacturing of milk products, extension of their shelf-life, e-portal sale, functional foods, etc.

Dr Atanu Jana from SMC College of Dairy Science in Anand (Gujarat), Dr Sanjeev Kumar of Bihar Animal Sciences University and Gadvasu experts cleared the farmers’ doubts and also highlighted and introduced new variants of products in the Covid-19 scenario.

Dr K Ponnusamy from ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, answered the queries related to creation of self-help groups.

The discussion over livestock management practices and nutrition strategies to avoid thermal shock was delivered by Dr Sandeep Kaswan and Dr Jaswinder Singh respectively.

top news
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets poll ready
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets poll ready
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In