Ludhiana vet varsity organises e-brainstorming session for dairy farmers

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:11 IST

A national online brainstorming session on ‘Pre-Mid-Post Covid-19 Challenges of Dairy Farmers/ Entrepreneurs’ was organised by the dairy technology department of College of Dairy Science and Technology at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Gadvasu), here on Friday.

This session was part of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana project titled ‘Enhancing profitability of farmers through value addition and entrepreneurship development’.

It was organised under the leadership of research director Dr JPS Gill, and college dean Dr SK Uppal.

Total 16 farmers from four states, including Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, and nine subject matter specialists from Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Gujarat attended the session.

The session began with an introductory address by dairy technology and organising secretary head Dr S Sivakumar. The discussions were coordinated by Dr Sunil Kumar, Dr Rekha Chawla and Venus Bansal.

The dairy farmers also asked their queries related to manufacturing of milk products, extension of their shelf-life, e-portal sale, functional foods, etc.

Dr Atanu Jana from SMC College of Dairy Science in Anand (Gujarat), Dr Sanjeev Kumar of Bihar Animal Sciences University and Gadvasu experts cleared the farmers’ doubts and also highlighted and introduced new variants of products in the Covid-19 scenario.

Dr K Ponnusamy from ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, answered the queries related to creation of self-help groups.

The discussion over livestock management practices and nutrition strategies to avoid thermal shock was delivered by Dr Sandeep Kaswan and Dr Jaswinder Singh respectively.