Home / Cities / Ludhiana woman concocted robbery to help her parents: Police

Ludhiana woman concocted robbery to help her parents: Police

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The cash and jewellery robbery at a Heera Nagar house on June 15 was concocted by the complainant to help out her parents, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, Rashmeet Kaur, 31, had claimed that two women, impersonating as employees of a survey company, had taken away Rs 8 lakh and 300gm gold jewellery from her house after drugging her.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal the incident had turned out to be a made-up story, and the “stolen” cash and jewellery has been recovered from Rashmeet.

Agrawal said the special investigation team (SIT) found that the woman’s statement did not corroborate with the circumstantial evidence.

During the probe, the police also did not spot any women, as described by Rashmeet, in the CCTV footage of the area.

On being grilled by the police, she confessed to have orchestrated the robbery. She was planning to give the money and jewellery to her parents to help them tide over a financial crisis, he added.

