Ludhiana woman killed in hit and run

Ludhiana woman killed in hit and run

The 20-year-old was crossing a road near Jassiyan cut on Thursday night at around 9pm when an unidentified over-speeding vehicle hit her

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 20-year-old woman was killed in a hit and run incident after an over-speeding vehicle ran over her when she was crossing the road near Jassiyan cut on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Kajal of Kesri Enclave, Jassiyan road.

According to the onlookers, the woman was crossing a road near Jassiyan cut on Thursday night at around 9pm to reach Basti Jodhewal when an unidentified over-speeding vehicle hit her. The passers-by rushed her to the ESIC Hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries a day after the incident took place.

Gurjant Singh, the father of the victim, is a labourer. He stated that due to the family’s poor financial condition, Kajal, the eldest of his three daughters, had discontinued her studies after Class 12 and started working to support her family. For the past few months, she had been working at a petrol pump.

ASI Prem Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR, under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been lodged against the unidentified driver at Salem Tabri police station. The police have been trying to trace the vehicle, he added.

