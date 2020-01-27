Lure of gold biscuits costs Ludhiana man ₹4.5L

cities

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:25 IST

Police on Monday booked two persons for duping a Haibowal resident of ₹4.5 lakh on the pretext of selling gold biscuits.

In his complaint, Shamsuddin Ali, a resident of Naveen Nagar in Haibowal said that his friend Mohammad Mudassar got a message on WhatsApp from Inam Khan stating that a person in Rajasthan is selling gold biscuits which he found while digging up a piece of land.

Lured by the offer, Shamsuddin contacted Inam seeking details of the person selling the gold biscuits. Shamsuddin was told to meet the accused Mohammad Rahil Khan, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. On December 4, 2019, he went to Bharatpur and met the accused who gave him a gold biscuit.

To ensure authentication, Shamsuddin went to a jeweller who verified the gold biscuit. He then purchased two gold biscuits for ₹4.5 lakh and returned to the city.

Upon checking, he found the gold to be fake, following which he gave a complaint to the police who initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.

“After verifying the details, the police on Monday registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death) of the Indian Penal Code at the Haibowal police station, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Sameer Verma.

A search is on to nab Mohammad and Inam, the police said.