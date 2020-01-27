e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Lure of gold biscuits costs Ludhiana man ₹4.5L

Lure of gold biscuits costs Ludhiana man ₹4.5L

Cheating case registered against Rajasthan man, accomplice who had contacted him through WhatsApp last year

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Monday booked two persons for duping a Haibowal resident of ₹4.5 lakh on the pretext of selling gold biscuits.

In his complaint, Shamsuddin Ali, a resident of Naveen Nagar in Haibowal said that his friend Mohammad Mudassar got a message on WhatsApp from Inam Khan stating that a person in Rajasthan is selling gold biscuits which he found while digging up a piece of land.

Lured by the offer, Shamsuddin contacted Inam seeking details of the person selling the gold biscuits. Shamsuddin was told to meet the accused Mohammad Rahil Khan, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. On December 4, 2019, he went to Bharatpur and met the accused who gave him a gold biscuit.

To ensure authentication, Shamsuddin went to a jeweller who verified the gold biscuit. He then purchased two gold biscuits for ₹4.5 lakh and returned to the city.

Upon checking, he found the gold to be fake, following which he gave a complaint to the police who initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.

“After verifying the details, the police on Monday registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death) of the Indian Penal Code at the Haibowal police station, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Sameer Verma.

A search is on to nab Mohammad and Inam, the police said.

top news
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities