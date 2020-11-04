e-paper
Madhya Pradesh: Cracker blast blows up house in Morena; three killed, 2 injured

Madhya Pradesh: Cracker blast blows up house in Morena; three killed, 2 injured

Villagers informed the police that Bunty used to illegally manufacture crackers at home. Bunty’s family, that lives close by, claimed that the blast occurred due to an LPG cylinder

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 15:55 IST
Shruti Tomar
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A couple and their one-year-old son were killed while two other children sustained serious injuries in an explosion allegedly because of firecrackers which blew up their house in Morena district, 465 km north of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday morning, said police.

The deceased were identified as Jigni village residents Bunty Khan, 30, Ruby Khan, 27, and one-year-old Aman. Two other kids ,Hussain and Ali, were rushed to a district hospital from where they were referred to Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, in a serious condition, said police.

“Police are investigating the matter as an explosive used in making crackers was found in large quantity at the spot. Villagers informed the police that Bunty used to illegally manufacture crackers at home. Bunty’s family, that lives close by, claimed that the blast occurred due to an LPG cylinder,” said Morena superintendent of police Anurag Sujaniya.

He said, “The explosion blew up the house of Bunty Khan at around 6 am on Wednesday. The villagers informed the police. Police and fire brigade team reached the spot and held a rescue operation. In all, five people were rescued from the debris. They were rushed to a district hospital where Bunty, Ruby and Aman were declared brought dead.”

A team of forensic experts reached the spot to know the exact reason behind the blast, said the police officer. A few years ago, two members of Bunty’s family had died in a similar kind of explosion, said the police.

However, the deceased’s brother Usmaan Khan said, “After the death of two members of the family a few years ago, we had discontinued the making crackers, so something else must have caused the blast. Bunty was a street vendor.”

