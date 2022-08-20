Madras Day 2022: Chennai turns 383, celebrations at Elliot’s beach

Chennai Day 2022: The Greater Chennai Corporation is organising Madras Day celebrations at Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar as Chennai turns 383 years on Saturday. The celebrations will be held in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The entry to the two-day celebration event will commence on Saturday at 3:30 pm.

“As part of the Chennai Day celebrations, we are organising an exclusive Chennai nite at the Besant Nagar from 20 to 21 August 2022 ( 4 pm to 1130 pm). This exclusive celebration will have about 50 stalls where 25 stalls will be for food and food related and 25 stalls for handicrafts, value add food etc. also we will be having traditional games, live stage performance etc,” CII said in a statement.

Event details Start date August 20 End date August 21 Timings 3:30pm pm to 11:30 pm on both days Venue Elliot’s Beach, Besent Nagar Beach Road, Chennai Theme “Our Chennai, our pride”

Traffic advisory for Chennai Day 2022

The Greater Chennai Police have also shared details of traffic diversion around Elliot’s Beach. According to city’s local media:

> Movement of vehicles from 7th Avenue intending to go to 6th Avenue Eliot’s Beach will be diverted along 16th Cross Street towards 2nd Avenue.

> Vehicles coming from 16th Cross Street intending to go towards 6th Avenue will be diverted at the junction of 2nd avenue and 16th Cross Street, DT Next reported.

> Vehicles coming from 4th Main Road and 5th Avenue intending to go to Eliot’s beach will be diverted to a different route to reach their destination.

