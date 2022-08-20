Home / Cities / Madras Day 2022: Chennai turns 383, celebrations at Elliot’s beach

Madras Day 2022: Chennai turns 383, celebrations at Elliot’s beach

cities
Updated on Aug 20, 2022 09:50 AM IST

Chennai: The celebration will have about 50 stalls where 25 stalls will be for food and food related and 25 stalls for handicrafts, value add food etc. also we will be having traditional games and live stage performance.

File image of people riding on a swing in a carnival.(AP)
File image of people riding on a swing in a carnival.(AP)
ByHT News Desk

Chennai Day 2022: The Greater Chennai Corporation is organising Madras Day celebrations at Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar as Chennai turns 383 years on Saturday. The celebrations will be held in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The entry to the two-day celebration event will commence on Saturday at 3:30 pm.

“As part of the Chennai Day celebrations, we are organising an exclusive Chennai nite at the Besant Nagar from 20 to 21 August 2022 ( 4 pm to 1130 pm). This exclusive celebration will have about 50 stalls where 25 stalls will be for food and food related and 25 stalls for handicrafts, value add food etc. also we will be having traditional games, live stage performance etc,” CII said in a statement.

Event details
Start dateAugust 20
End dateAugust 21
Timings3:30pm pm to 11:30 pm on both days
VenueElliot’s Beach, Besent Nagar Beach Road, Chennai
Theme“Our Chennai, our pride”

Traffic advisory for Chennai Day 2022

The Greater Chennai Police have also shared details of traffic diversion around Elliot’s Beach. According to city’s local media:

> Movement of vehicles from 7th Avenue intending to go to 6th Avenue Eliot’s Beach will be diverted along 16th Cross Street towards 2nd Avenue.

> Vehicles coming from 16th Cross Street intending to go towards 6th Avenue will be diverted at the junction of 2nd avenue and 16th Cross Street, DT Next reported.

> Vehicles coming from 4th Main Road and 5th Avenue intending to go to Eliot’s beach will be diverted to a different route to reach their destination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
chennai
chennai
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Massive crowd at Bankey Bihari temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

    Janmashtami: 2 die of suffocation at Mathura's Bankey Bihari temple

    At least two people died of stampede and suffocation, while several people were taken to the hospital at the Bankey Bihari temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura during midnight celebrations of Janmashtami. Thousands of devotees thronged the famous Banke Bihari to offer prayers and participate in the rituals, leaving very little room to breathe. The incident happened at around 2am during Mangla Arti at the temple. Devotees were seen dancing in the midnight celebrations.

  • Hindu Janajagruti Samiti urged Bengaluru police to take action against Amazon.&nbsp;

    Complaint against Amazon over 'obscene' Radha-Krishna painting

    Boycott Amazon started trending on Twitter as Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Friday claimed that the e-commerce giant was selling 'obscene' paintings of Radha-Krishna. A memorandum was submitted to Bengaluru's Subramanya Nagar police station requesting action against the e-commerce giant, the organisation said. The painting was also available on the website of Exotic India, the organisation claimed, under the Janmashtami sale. Janmashtami was observed on August 18 and 19.

  • Bommai said the state government has taken the issue of death threat to Siddaramaiah seriously and promised him a thorough enquiry.

    CM Bommai orders thorough probe into death threat calls to Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday ordered a thorough probe into death threat calls to the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Siddaramaiah. Amid the row over his remarks on Veer Savarkar, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that he received death threat calls. Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Congress staged a protest to condemn the egg attack against Siddaramaiah in Kodagu district during his visit.

  • Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai was reviewing the progress of Integrated Township schemes. (PTI)

    CM Bommai seeks assistance from universities for integrated townships in state

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday suggested taking the help of universities having expertise in urban planning for the implementation of the environment-friendly Smart Integrated Township project in the state. Reviewing the progress of Integrated Township schemes here on Friday, the Bommai said Singapore University and other varsities are having special expertise in urban planning and assistance from those varsities could be taken. There must be provision to start industries near them.

  • The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed that Gian Sagar Dental College and Hospital, Banur, be allowed to make admissions in Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) course for the academic session 2022-2023. (Image for representational purpose)

    Punjab and Haryana HC allows Gian Sagar to make BDS course admissions

    The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed that Gian Sagar Dental College and Hospital, Banur, be allowed to make admissions in Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) course for the academic session 2022-2023. The high court bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal acted on the plea from the college which had challenged the central government's decision of denying permission for course renewal.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out