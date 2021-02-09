IND USA
Madras High Court.(HT file)
Madras High Court.(HT file)
Madras High Court warns advocates against property grabbing

  • Justice Anand Venkatesh said it was the third time in a month that it was brought to the court’s notice about “advocates indulging in criminal activities".
By HT Correspondent, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:20 AM IST

The Madras High Court on Monday came down heavily on advocates indulging in illegal activities such as land grabbing. The court was hearing a writ petition against a group of people which included lawyers who tried to forcibly take over a property.

“When it comes to the conduct of the advocates, there will be zero tolerance shown by this Court and this Court has to ensure that the activities of some of the advocates do not spoil the image of the entire profession,” justice Anand Venkatesh said.

He observed that it was the third time in a month that it was brought to the court’s notice about “advocates indulging themselves in criminal activities by forming part of an unlawful assembly and making attempts to grab properties.”

The court said that stringent action was taken in the past by suspending advocates when the issue was prevalent and it was subsequently brought under control. “It looks like the lockdown period (due to Covid-19) has again revived this despicable practice and once again some advocates are indulging in illegal activities of grabbing properties,” the court said, vowing to bring it under control again.

The petitioner, PS Kirubakaran, had approached the court as police protection wasn’t given to the property due to the presence of advocates despite disruption in law and order. In its interim order on Monday, the court directed the respondent police authority in the case to provide protection to the property.

The court said that advocates' participation was evident from photographs submitted and called for the advocates to be identified. “This report will form the basis for this Court to give a complaint before the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry against the concerned advocates,” the court stated. The matter for further orders has been posted to March 2.

