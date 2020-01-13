e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Cities / Maghi Mela today: Rain forces Akali Dal to change rally venue

Maghi Mela today: Rain forces Akali Dal to change rally venue

The fair is organised to remember sacrifice of 40 Sikh martyrs (chalis mukte), who had died fighting the Mughal army in 1705

cities Updated: Jan 13, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Monday’s downpour has forced the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to shift its venue for holding a political conference at Maghi Mela in Muktsar.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday visited Muktsar and announced that the rally will be held at a resort on the Malout road on Tuesday.

While the ruling Congress and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have no plans to hold political conferences, the SAD and SAD (Amritsar), led by Simranjit Singh Mann, have decided to hold rallies, even as the Akal Takht had earlier directed all political parties not to organise conferences at religious fairs.

Maghi Mela is organised to remember sacrifice of 40 Sikh martyrs (chalis mukte), who had died fighting the Mughal army in 1705.

Rural development minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa will also visit the town to pay obeisance.

SAD district president and Muktsar MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozi Barkandi said: “All arrangements for rally are done. The Akal Takht edict for not holding rallies was for Fatehgarh Sahib. Other political parties are skipping the event as they have nothing to say to the people.”

top news
Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
Killing Soleimani ‘legitimate,’ Trump had authority, says US top attorney
Killing Soleimani ‘legitimate,’ Trump had authority, says US top attorney
‘What’s happening is sad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Act
‘What’s happening is sad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Act
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
IndiGo deadline to change P&W engines pushed to May 31: DGCA
IndiGo deadline to change P&W engines pushed to May 31: DGCA
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
At 20-party meet, Oppn raises bar for chief ministers who spoke against NRC
At 20-party meet, Oppn raises bar for chief ministers who spoke against NRC
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities