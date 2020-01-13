Maghi Mela today: Rain forces Akali Dal to change rally venue

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 23:11 IST

Monday’s downpour has forced the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to shift its venue for holding a political conference at Maghi Mela in Muktsar.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday visited Muktsar and announced that the rally will be held at a resort on the Malout road on Tuesday.

While the ruling Congress and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have no plans to hold political conferences, the SAD and SAD (Amritsar), led by Simranjit Singh Mann, have decided to hold rallies, even as the Akal Takht had earlier directed all political parties not to organise conferences at religious fairs.

Maghi Mela is organised to remember sacrifice of 40 Sikh martyrs (chalis mukte), who had died fighting the Mughal army in 1705.

Rural development minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa will also visit the town to pay obeisance.

SAD district president and Muktsar MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozi Barkandi said: “All arrangements for rally are done. The Akal Takht edict for not holding rallies was for Fatehgarh Sahib. Other political parties are skipping the event as they have nothing to say to the people.”