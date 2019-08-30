‘Maha-Metro will have its own coach manufacturing firm in next three years’

pune

The government is starting its own metro coaches factory at Nagpur which would be operational in the next three years. This factory will provide metro coaches to various metro projects in the country, Maha-Metro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit said in an interview.

He said that Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation has provided the land and basic infrastructure to the Titagarh Firema company for making the coaches for Pune Metro. Eventually, this facility would be converted into the government’s own coaches manufacturing company in the next three years.

Titagarh Firema will provide 102 coaches to Pune Metro with 75% coaches being manufactured at Nagpur the eremaining 25% in Italy. The coaches manufactured in India would cost 10% less, he said.

The government has planned to acquire this metro coach facility step by step in the next three years and will also acquire the technical expertise. This would be a government-owned company and provide metro coaches to the newly coming metro projects in India.

“The new coaches are lighter as they are made of aluminium. So far, stainless steel-bodied coaches were being used by various metros in India. Aluminium body coaches being lighter, are more energy -efficient and have better aesthetics. The manufacturing of aluminium body coaches will be a game changer for Indian Metros,” he said.

He said the government will have its owncoach manufacturing firm without making a huge investment.

