Maha polls: Shiv Sena likely to have smooth sailing in Shivadi bastion

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 01:19 IST

Mumbai: Ever since the Shiv Sena wrested Parel constituency, now called Shivadi, in 1970, the party has turned it into its stronghold. This time too, the Sena, which has fielded sitting MLA Ajay Choudhari, is in an advantageous position in the Parel-Lalbaug belt — which once boasted of mill lands, now replaced with high-rises.

The constituency, which covers areas like Lalbuag, Ghodopdeo, Kalachowkie, parts of Lower Parel and Sewree, is witnessing a near one-sided battle with Choudhari taking a lead in the campaign as his rivals from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Congress are not well-known names here. One of the main advantages of the Sena is its well-oiled network here, which is active round the year. “I can understand their plight [his rivals’] as the Opposition parties found it difficult on getting a candidate to fight the polls from this seat. But then, here it is always Shiv Sena which always wins, irrespective of the candidate,” said Choudhari.

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, who won the seat in 2009 but lost in 2014, refused to contest the seat, and hence the party selected its worker Santosh Nalavade to contest against Choudhari. The Congress has fielded Uday Phansekar.

Over the years, the constituency has witnessed a sea change as the Marath-speaking population living in chawls has migrated to distant suburbs seeking bigger homes. This has resulted in several other communities coming in, lending a cosmopolitan character to this place. The constituency has been plagued with issues like lack of parking spaces, traffic woes as well as shortage of drinking water.

Well-known businessman Pradeep Sangle, who has been living in Parel for 50 years, said the infrastructure is in a mess. “There was no thought given to the size of roads or parking while hundreds of housing projects are sanctioned. The roads are bad and local residents have no option but to park on roads, leading to traffic congestion,” said Sangle.

Nalavade blames the Sena for this mess. “The entire revamp is on hold and people are living in risky conditions. The existing people are not getting sufficient water and they are fed up,” he said.

Choudhari, however, said that people still trust the Sena. “The hovernment’s new housing policy will come up shortly and we will now take up revamp aggressively. No one can solve 100% of the problems, but here I did my best in the past five years,” he said.

