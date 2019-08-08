Maha rain drowns state, rescue ops on

cities

With the heavy rain in western Maharashtra and Konkan leading to shifting of 1.32 lakh people across nine districts, the state has directed local authorities to be on alert, requesting the Centre for additional assistance for rescue and relief.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis suspended his first phase of Maha Janadesh Yatra on Tuesday, and held an urgent meeting of group of ministers at Sahyadri guesthouse on Wednesday to review the flood situation. The CM said water in Karad has started to recede, but other parts of Satara such as Patan are still submerged. “Teams of NDRF, Navy and Army are engaged in the relief operation and more teams of central agencies are expected. We are in touch with the Karnataka government for discharge of water from Almatti and Koyana dams to prevent more damage,” Fadnavis said.

Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad have been badly hit. Around 53,000 people from Sangli, 51,785 from Kolhapur, 300 from Raigad, 13,104 from Thane, 3,500 from Pune, 2,062 from Satara and 2,000 from Solapur district have been shifted to safer places.

The CM said government departments have been directed to ensure supply of potable water, reconnection of electricity and health services. The local administration has also been directed to ensure ample supply of food and water at the temporary sheds. Fadnavis is expected to visit the flood-affected Kolhapur and Sangli on Thursday.

The state has increased the financial assistance to ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 for urban and rural areas for families with houses submerged for more than two days.

Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil and water resources minister Girish Mahajan visited the districts in a special aircraft on Wednesday. After the visit, Patil said, “We expect the rescue operation to completed soon.”

Mahajan said with the continuous downpour in catchment areas, water level in major dams is not receding.

The CM has directed the district administration to conduct panchnamas for loss of lives and crops and release compensation at the earliest.

The milk supply to Mumbai and its suburbs is expected to be hit severely on Thursday as cooperative societies and dairies could not collect milk from farmers owing to the closure of state and national highways.

Chief secretary Ajoy Mehta spoke to central agencies requesting them for additional teams of central forces and Dornier aircraft for rescue operation in Kolhapur and Sangli. “We have 14 teams of NDRF engaged in rescue operation, along with the teams from Navy and Army. We are expecting five more teams to join them soon,” said Kishorraje Nimbalkar, secretary, relief and rehabilitation department.

