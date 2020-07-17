Maharashtra Class 12 results: 49 colleges manage perfect score

cities

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 02:23 IST

A total of 49 colleges from the Mumbai division, which also includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar, recorded 100% result in higher secondary certificate (HSC) exams this year, as per data shared by the state board on Thursday. With this, the number of colleges with perfect results dipped 30%, compared to 70 in 2019.

Most colleges that achieved the feat are small junior colleges, mainly located in Thane and Navi Mumbai. Snigdha Roy, principal, Fr Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College, Vashi, which featured in the list, said, “We ensure continuous mentoring for two years. Each child is monitored and given guidance. Every time the child undergoes a test, the weak areas are analysed and a format to study is prepared. However, we do this with the consent of the student and as per their convenience. We also have a counsellor who has built a rapport with the students and ensures they are involved in both academics as well as extra-curricular activities. This helps build a balance for the students and keeps them energetic too.”

Saraswati Vidyalaya High School and Junior College has two campuses – Rabodi and Ghodbunder Road, Thane. Both the institutes have managed cent percent results, “A student’s good result is the outcome of team work, support from teachers, parents’ motivation and the hard work of the student. We explain this to parents and ensure that students who need special attention are given coaching. The study leave and vacations are utilised by teachers to guide students. We ensure that they are motivated at all times,” said Meera Korde, chairperson, Saraswati Vidyalaya High School and Junior college.

Some prominent colleges, however, missed the 100% mark by a few points. “We have a 99.73% result this year. Of the five students who failed, two were absent and one was a cheating case,” said Rajpal Hande, principal, Mithibai College, Vile Parle.