Maharashtra CM reviews Mumbai coastal road work; tunnelling to begin in January

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 00:45 IST

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday reviewed the ongoing coastal road project between Princess Street Flyover and Worli. Thackeray was accompanied by Mumbai suburbs guardian minister and state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray and urban development minister Eknath Shinde.

The CM directed officials to complete the project within the deadline of July 2023.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, workers are currently lowering India’s biggest tunnel boring machine (TBM). Around 20% of the work for the coastal road has been completed.

“CM visited three sites and inquired about the progress of the coastal road project. He directed us to complete the work on time and was satisfied with the overall progress. The actual tunnelling work for the project is expected to start by the first week of January and is likely to get completed by the start of the year 2023,” a BMC official said.

The TBM will drill the 3.4-kilometre (km)-long twin tunnels partially running under the sea between Girgaum and Malabar Hill, as part of the 9.98-km-long coastal road between Priyadarshini Park and the Worli-end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link.

The TBM will operate 25 metres (m) below the surface at Girgaum and 75m below the surface at Malabar Hill.