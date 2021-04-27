'Maharashtra CM to soon make a decision on free Covid vaccines': Deputy CM Pawar

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon make a decision over whether the state government will allow the vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to be administered free of cost to all residents above the age of 18 under the third phase of the vaccination drive from May 1, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.

“I have signed a proposal for free vaccines. The chief minister will decide based on the interest of the people. Tomorrow, in the cabinet meeting, we will discuss the issue of global tenders for vaccine procurement,” Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. On Sunday, the Maharashtra deputy chief minister said that only those beneficiaries who can afford the vaccine dose should pay for it, while the state government will pay on behalf of the poorer sections.

The announcement of vaccinating all beneficiaries above the age of 18 was first made by Maharashtra minority minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday, when he said that the idea was discussed in the state cabinet. He added that global tenders will also be invited for the vaccination process.

Maharashtra environment minister and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray had also confirmed the development on Twitter, but he later said in a new post that his intention is not to create any confusion over the state’s official vaccination policy. He said Maharashtra would be ensuring fast, efficient vaccination, and would leave no resident behind.

A dispute had broken out within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over Nawab Malik’s announcement of free vaccines. Congress expressed discontent over the announcement and labelled it an attempt to take credit, while leaders of the Shiv Sena are also not content with the minority minister’s actions.

Maharashtra has so far vaccinated 14,906,543 beneficiaries against Covid-19, of which 12,768,755 have received the first dose and the remaining 2,137,788 have been given both the doses, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 7am. The state, worst hit in India by the ongoing pandemic, saw a dip in its daily infection tally on Monday after 48,700 fresh cases and 524 deaths were recorded. However, the low figures can be attributed to a lesser number of tests on Sunday (222,475). The caseload has, however, climbed to 4,343,727. The death toll has mounted to 65,284, with the state clocking 3.6 million recoveries.

Section 144 of the CrPC remains applicable in Maharashtra till May 1, in view of the Covid-19 situation, while strict restrictions have also been placed on inter-city and inter-district travel, office attendance, and weddings from April 22 till May 1.

