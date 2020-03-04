Major booked for thrashing wife, who is also major with Indian Army, in Ambala

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 16:24 IST

AMBALA: An army major has been booked for thrashing his wife, who is also a major with the Indian Army. Both are posted at Ambala cantonment.

In her complaint, the woman said that the two had marital problems and her husband took her to meet an advocate on February 26. She said the documents for divorce had already been prepared. When her husband asked her to sign the papers, she refused after reading the documents and both returned home.

Back home, the woman alleged, the two had an argument and her husband slapped her on the face several times after which she started bleeding from the ear.

Her husband left the house with his parents after which she called the police, the first information report (FIR) registered with the police on Monday said.

Later, the woman went to the local military hospital in an army vehicle. The doctor told her that her left eardrum had been damaged.

A case was registered under Sections 323, 325 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

The couple got married in February 2015 and has a three-year-old daughter.

Ambala cantonment police station in-charge Vijay Kumar said that the police are in touch with a senior officer of the complainant’s unit and the matter is being investigated.

When contacted, the Chandigarh-based defence public relations officer, Anil Gaur, said that since this a domestic dispute, the army won’t comment on the issue.