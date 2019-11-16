Major reshuffle in police department: 15 officials transferred

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:42 IST

After transferring Dugri station house officer (SHO) inspector Bittan Kumar — brother of Sajan Atwal who is accused of extorting money from a fire cracker trader — police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has deputed sub-inspector Davinder Sharma as the new SHO. Davinder Sharma was earlier in charge of anti-narcotic cell.

The police chief has transferred 14 more SHO-level officials.

Inspector Jagdev Singh has been transferred to Sadar as its SHO. He was earlier posted at the Police Lines.

Inspector Jagjit Singh is now the new in-charge of anti-narcotic cell.

Inspector Pavitter Singh, Koomkalan SHO, has been transferred to Daba as its SHO. He has replaced sub-inspector Ravinder Pal Singh, who has been transferred to the Police Lines.

Sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, who was posted at the Police Lines, is now the new Koomkalan SHO. Inspector Varunjit Singh has been transferred to Moti Nagar as the SHO from Police Lines. He has replaced inspector Pargat Singh, who has been sent to the Police Lines.

Sub-inspector Amandeep Singh has been posted as the Division Number 7 SHO. He has replaced inspector Harjinder Singh, who is on ex-india leave.

Inspector Swarn Singh has been transferred from the Police Lines to Tibba as an SHO. He has replaced inspector Satpal Singh, who was sent to the Police Lines.

Inspector Manjit Singh has been transferred from the Police Lines and posted as in-charge of child and women cell, zone 3.

Similarly, sub-inspector Kulwant Kaur has been posted as in-charge of child and women cell, zone 4. Sub-inspector Jagjit Singh has been transferred to anti-narcotic cell from the Police Lines.

All officials have been asked to join their new postings immediately after receiving the orders.