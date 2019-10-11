‘Make education and independence, not marriage, your life goals’

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:20 IST

Coaxing parents of young girls to go back into their childhood and recall the dreams they had then, Sapna Bharti, a panellist at a discussion organised by the Study Hall Educational Foundation (SHEF) here on Friday, said, “Think about those dreams. Ask yourself how many of these dreams came true.”

Sapna was talking to an audience that included parents of students studying at the SHEF-run Prerna Girls and Boys schools. Many of the mothers present there were married off at an early age.

Appropriately, the topic of the discussion -- organised to observe the International Day of the Girl Child -- was ‘Shadi ek matr lakshya nahi hai ladki ke jeevan ka’ (marriage is not the only aim of a girl’s life). The panellists included students and alumni of Prerna Girls and Boys schools.

Welcoming the parents and the children, principal of Prerna Girls, Rakhi Panjwani, explained the significance of the day. This was followed by an introduction of the panellists and the discussion that focused on many burning questions.

Dr Urvashi Sahni who heads the SHEF said, “We parents need to realise that marriage is not the goal of a girl’s life. We need stop seeing our girls as a burden. They have every right to make decisions about their lives just like our boys.”

Moni Kannuajia, an alumna of Prerna Girls, said, “Marriage is not security. The society needs to change its notion about security. Many married women experience domestic violence and even get raped and killed.”

Preeti Verma, another alumna, said, “As a married woman, I want to tell you that marriage can be a part of your life but not its goal. Being educated, independent and making your dreams come true should be the goals of your life.”

Tarun, a student of Class 10th at Prerna Boys, said, “Girls have all the right to lead their lives as they want and we men need to support and encourage them. We need to stop this gender discrimination and make our homes and streets safe for girls. Only then will our nation succeed.”

Later, Prerna students also performed a play on the theme of the panel discussion.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 21:20 IST