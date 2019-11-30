Make the world inclusive for us

cities

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 20:45 IST

Pune: The theme for 2019 International Day of Persons with Disabilities is promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership. This year, the idea is to focus on empowering disabled people and make work, public and private spaces inclusive for them.

Sweta Mantrii, a stand-up comedian, feels different people treat the issue differently. “I personally don’t like the term positive at all. It puts us into a box and it is all about glorifying us because we are disabled. We are unnecessarily being turned into a hero. People don’t see us as our real selves. What we do is not to inspire anybody. The reality is that everyone glorifies overcoming obstacles. The objective is to lead a decent life and we should not be hailed for it,” she said.

The 32-year-old adds that it is the able bodied that have the right and access to break barriers and make things inclusive. “Don’t glorify one day and put us on a pedestal. Please see how you can make us inclusive on a daily basis.”

For Phd student Tony Kurian, 30, being someone with identifiable disability means having to get things done your own way and politically argue for more stuff. Tony says, “There are two ways to look at one’s life when you are differently abled. One you negotiate with it and get on with it, and second you tweak, get things done your way and politically argue for more stuff. File petitions and ask questions.”

Challenges faced

Tony shares that the infrastructure today is for the able bodied. “The defined infrastructure is something that should suit all. You rarely think of us. We are either looked at as an inspiration or sympathy. And this too is done out of an expression of guilt. So, people should generally look at making public spaces and everything inclusive. You cannot just go about making generic stuff suited only for the abled.”

Being hearing and speech impaired was something that bothered Rohan Surve and Pavan Maske, associates in the laundry department at Sheraton Grand Pune. Rohan says, “Being hearing and speech impaired is pretty challenging to survive in today’s era. It is even more difficult to find appropriate jobs with our condition. We tried several industries, but none of them could accommodate us into ‘respectable ’roles that we were keen on doing. On approaching Sheraton Grand Pune for a job, they were very accommodative in placing us in the laundry department – they first trained while humbly adjusting to our communication barrier. We were not only comfortable here, but also were happy with the kind of work we were doing. On seeing our competency they recruited us as full-time employees and made us laundry associates.”

Maske adds, “Initially, it was very difficult for us and our colleagues to understand each other. We were unable to handle some of the laundry equipment and needed to be supervised by someone all the time- which was a bit of a challenge as we needed to be quick paced during busy operational hours. However, the team here was supportive and patient with us. Steadily we figured a way out to communicate with each other- with small sign languages that help us all get through our days chores. We have come a long way today, where our colleagues are comfortable with sign language now and we have got a good understanding of our tasks.”

On a fun note

For comedian Sweta, it was the idea to break stereotypes that exist about disabilities that she took up comedy. “I had reached a point where people would look at my thoughts as a rant. And, some did not like my honesty. They were like why are you complaining? I did receive a backlash too. So, I thought of putting my views through comedy. I did fail in the beginning and had to work around it. But now it is empowering to see a room listen to me and applaud me for my work.”

When Tony logged on to a dating app, and mentioned his disability, he was skeptical at first. “They say there is a lot of nonsense on dating apps. This has not been my experience; I think this is because my disability acted as a great filter — and also because I would always look at someone’s bio before swiping left or right. Most of my matches were super sensible, and knew exactly what they were doing. They were very smart women.”

He adds that most of them asked how he managed to read the screen, and how he generally manages in life, and so on. “But these questions came from people who seemed to have good hearts, who were genuinely curious about me. Perhaps they could have done their own research, but I do understand how little non-disabled people know about folks with disabilities. Plus, I had mutual interests with most of them. They were feminists, leftists, people who had an opinion about life.”

Adil Shaikh, chef, Westin Pune, Koregaon Park, who is deaf and hearing impaired, says, “When you love food and cooking why not make a career out of it by becoming a professional chef and that question changed my life. I was inspired to let back my disabilities and make myself proud. Communication is the biggest challenge as we are working in a different community which is not similar to ours. But, yes the people here are very generous and helpful towards me.”

International Day of People with Disabilities symbolises the actions we should take every day, in order to create diverse and accepting communities.

It stands for:

Reflection: To look at our own past individual and collective actions, and to identify our goals for the future.

Celebration: To recognise and value the diversity of our global community, and to cherish the role we all play, regardless of our abilities.

Learning: To understand and learn from the experiences of people with living with a disability.

Optimism: To look towards the future and the creation of a world where a person is not characterised by their disabilities, but by their abilities.

Action: Where all people, organisations, agencies and charities not only show their support for International Day of People with Disabilities, but take on a commitment to create a world characterised by equal human rights.