‘Make use of technology to stay connected’

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 00:16 IST

In the absence of a vaccine or a drug to cure Covid-19 diseases, the only way to prevent its spread is social distancing and not going out of homes.

In view of the prevailing situation, noted city poet Gurbhajan Singh Gill, 67, has expressed the fear that isolation may have a long-term effect and people may isolate themselves from one another permanently and disconnect themselves emotionally from society.

“This thought keeps bothering me to the extent that I cannot even enjoy my passion of reading literature,” Gill said.

Gills said, “After waking up at 6.30am, I try to read literature regarding Partition. Then, I spend most of the time with my granddaughter and, in between, I also make calls to relatives, friends and workers of the Punjabi Sahit Academy to know about their well-being and extend moral support.”

He said, “Today, social networking sites, mobile phones and internet are the only sources available to people through which they see the world and, in the absence of these modes, people might have gone crazy.”

“I also spend time listening gurbani through internet and watching news. But, I feel that radio is playing a better role than TV channels as channels are more into spreading panic. I watch two-three channels to confirm whether a particular news is fake or not,” he said.

Gill believed this virus outbreak was the greatest disaster of this century and, during these hard times, people are not even able to meet each and extend moral support. “Persons are also afraid of touching one another,” Gill said.

“Being alone, I often take a trip down the memory lane remembering our culture of helping one another at times of need and providing moral support during difficult times. I suggest during this time of isolation, we must make best use of modern technology to stay connected with our loved ones,” the poet said.