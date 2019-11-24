Malad man dies in hit-and-run in Thane

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 00:42 IST

A 34-year-old was killed in a case of hit-and-run near Gaimukh on Ghodbunder Road on Saturday morning. Sachin Jagtap, a resident of Malad, was driving his two-wheeler when another vehicle hit him from behind. Jagtap fell down along with his vehicle and the accused ran over him. Jagtap sustained severe head injuries and died, while the accused fled from the spot.

The Kasarvadavli police have filed a case under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 184 and 134 (A) (B) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

“The accused is yet to be found. However, we handed over Jagtap’s body to his family members. According to eyewitnesses, the accused was driving the four-wheeler very fast. The investigation will continue,” said a police officer from Kasarvadavli police station.