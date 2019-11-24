e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

Malad man dies in hit-and-run in Thane

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2019 00:42 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

A 34-year-old was killed in a case of hit-and-run near Gaimukh on Ghodbunder Road on Saturday morning. Sachin Jagtap, a resident of Malad, was driving his two-wheeler when another vehicle hit him from behind. Jagtap fell down along with his vehicle and the accused ran over him. Jagtap sustained severe head injuries and died, while the accused fled from the spot.

The Kasarvadavli police have filed a case under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 184 and 134 (A) (B) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

“The accused is yet to be found. However, we handed over Jagtap’s body to his family members. According to eyewitnesses, the accused was driving the four-wheeler very fast. The investigation will continue,” said a police officer from Kasarvadavli police station.

top news
Supreme Court to take up plea by Sena-NCP-Congress today over Maharashtra guv move
Supreme Court to take up plea by Sena-NCP-Congress today over Maharashtra guv move
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities