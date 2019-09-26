Man abducted, kidnappers demand ₹2 lakh

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:59 IST

Gurugram A man was allegedly abducted by unidentified persons, after he left for work at Sihi village in Manesar on Tuesday morning. Police said that the family members received a phone call, demanding a ransom of ₹2 lakh.

According to the police, the man, a native of Bihar, lives in a rented accommodation in Sihi village of Manesar. He works as a lift operator at a society in Sector 82.

When he did not return from work by the evening, his relatives contacted the police.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The family members received a phone call from the man’s phone number on Wednesday afternoon. The kidnappers asked for a ransom of ₹2 lakh and threatened to kill him if the family members failed to give the money or inform the police.”

Police said that they have formed a team to search for the man. “We are yet to locate him. Police are investigating the matter,” the official said.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC at Sector 37 on Wednesday.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 21:59 IST