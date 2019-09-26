e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 26, 2019

Man abducted, kidnappers demand ₹2 lakh

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram A man was allegedly abducted by unidentified persons, after he left for work at Sihi village in Manesar on Tuesday morning. Police said that the family members received a phone call, demanding a ransom of ₹2 lakh.

According to the police, the man, a native of Bihar, lives in a rented accommodation in Sihi village of Manesar. He works as a lift operator at a society in Sector 82.

When he did not return from work by the evening, his relatives contacted the police.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The family members received a phone call from the man’s phone number on Wednesday afternoon. The kidnappers asked for a ransom of ₹2 lakh and threatened to kill him if the family members failed to give the money or inform the police.”

Police said that they have formed a team to search for the man. “We are yet to locate him. Police are investigating the matter,” the official said.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC at Sector 37 on Wednesday.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 21:59 IST

trending topics
OnePlus 7T Live UpdatesPM ModiOnePlus 7TMehul ChoksiDonald TrumpPriyanka ChopraChinmayanandAmy JacksonHousefull 4Marjaavaan TrailerBole Chudiyan TeaserKarisma KapoorHafiz SaeedIPL 2020 auctioniPhone 11
Top News
latest news
India News
cities
don't miss