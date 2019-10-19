Man arrested for allegedly stalking RPF constable

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:00 IST

PUNE A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking and sexual harassment of a female Railway Protection Force (RPF) official on Friday.

The accused arrested has been identified as Suresh Iranna Supre (38), a resident of Parshi chawl in Dehu road. He works as a caretaker for senior citizens.

He was arrested on Friday evening and will be produced in a local court on Saturday evening, according to police.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by a 32-year-old female constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

"The complainant comes to the station on a two-wheeler. Yesterday (Friday), around 12-12:30pm, she came to the station parking spot to check her vehicle. She was on duty when the man approached her. He pulled her hand and her jacket. She had no idea who he was," said police sub-inspector Yogesh Ramekar, Dehu road police station, who is investigating the case.

The constable told the police that she had seen him around her in the past two-three days. However, he had not approached her directly until Friday afternoon.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354(d) (stalking), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehu road police station against the man.

