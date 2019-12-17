Man arrested for rape of neighbour

cities

Greater Noida: A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Greater Noida police for allegedly raping his neighbour earlier this month.

According to police, the woman (25) and her husband were invited by the suspect for a wedding to be solemnised in Bihar. The woman’s husband returned earlier while she stayed back in Bihar and the suspect allegedly raped her.

“She filed the complaint after she came back to Noida on December 15. Based on her complaint, a case of rape was registered and the suspect was arrested on Tuesday from his house,” Anita Chauhan, sation house officer, Ecotech-3 police station, said.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

In another incident, a man in his late thirties was booked by the Ecotech-3 police after a 38-year-old woman alleged that she was allegedly raped by him.

However, according to police, the two had been in a relationship for the past four years.

“They were both married to other people but had ended their marriages and had been living together for the past four years. Now the woman has alleged that she was raped by him. In her complaint, she said that the suspect kept leading her on the promise that he would marry her,” Chauhan said.

Police officials said that a probe in the matter is underway and due legal action will be taken. A case of rape was registered against the accused at the Ecotech-3 police station.