e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Man arrested for threatening staff, students of madrasa

Man arrested for threatening staff, students of madrasa

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:35 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly barging into a madrasa Monday and allegedly threatening children and teachers at gunpoint at a village under the Dadri police station area.

The police said the suspect was identified as Shahid. He along with three other accomplices went to the madrasa allegedly under the influence of alcohol and tried to beat up the cleric, with whom he had a personal enmity, police said.

The cleric said, “I got a call from one of the teachers that the four had a revolver and were looking for me. They misbehaved with women teachers and women mebers of my family. Even on being requested not to do so, they didn’t stop and used foul language in front of my students and teachers.”

He said the staff members and students were frigtened by their behaviour. The cleric then filed a complaint on Tuesday.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at the Dadri police station against Shahid and three others under sections 354 (a) (sexual harassment), 452 (house-trespass), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

He was arrested Wednesday following a tip-off and a countrymade pistol was recovered from him.

Police said the suspect had an argument with the cleric a few days ago and were looking to teach him a lesson.

“They were drunk when they entered the madrasa. A search is on for the other three as well,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

top news
EC raps Delhi Police officer who linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP
EC raps Delhi Police officer who linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP
In verdict on 4 Delhi rape convicts, high court’s biting criticism of govt
In verdict on 4 Delhi rape convicts, high court’s biting criticism of govt
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Baby tests positive for novel coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
Baby tests positive for novel coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities