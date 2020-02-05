Man arrested for threatening staff, students of madrasa

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:35 IST

Noida: A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly barging into a madrasa Monday and allegedly threatening children and teachers at gunpoint at a village under the Dadri police station area.

The police said the suspect was identified as Shahid. He along with three other accomplices went to the madrasa allegedly under the influence of alcohol and tried to beat up the cleric, with whom he had a personal enmity, police said.

The cleric said, “I got a call from one of the teachers that the four had a revolver and were looking for me. They misbehaved with women teachers and women mebers of my family. Even on being requested not to do so, they didn’t stop and used foul language in front of my students and teachers.”

He said the staff members and students were frigtened by their behaviour. The cleric then filed a complaint on Tuesday.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at the Dadri police station against Shahid and three others under sections 354 (a) (sexual harassment), 452 (house-trespass), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

He was arrested Wednesday following a tip-off and a countrymade pistol was recovered from him.

Police said the suspect had an argument with the cleric a few days ago and were looking to teach him a lesson.

“They were drunk when they entered the madrasa. A search is on for the other three as well,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.